HMC Partners With IHI To Offer Online Professional Development Courses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation has partnered with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) to expand access to critical healthcare quality and patient safety education.

This collaboration marks a milestone in professional development by offering the renowned IHI Open School courses in Arabic for the first time.

The long-standing partnership between HMC and IHI reflects a shared commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and safety globally. The IHI Open School provides an on-demand that empowers healthcare professionals, students, and institutions to develop leadership and improvement skills. The courses are available to healthcare staff across Qatar's healthcare sector.

Nasser Al Naimi, HMC's Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, emphasised the significance of this initiative. “By making these courses available in Arabic, we ensure that healthcare professionals across Qatar and the region can access critical learning in quality, safety, population health, and person-centred care, while enhancing their skills to deliver high-quality healthcare. This aligns with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030,” he said,

Dr. Kedar Mate, President and CEO of IHI, lauded the partnership, saying,“We are thrilled to work with HMC to bring the IHI Open School to more people through Arabic translations. This initiative will enable a broader audience to benefit from learning about proven improvement methodologies and practices, advancing healthcare quality and safety across the region.”

With 13 courses now available in English and Arabic, healthcare professionals can earn CPD hours while gaining expertise in areas essential for the continued growth of Qatar's healthcare system.

These courses, designed to be both accessible and cost-effective, are part of a broader effort to foster a culture of continuous improvement in healthcare delivery across the region.