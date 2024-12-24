Telegram Achieves First-Ever Profitability

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, announced that the company has reached profitability for the first time in 2024, with total revenue exceeding $1 billion. This milestone comes three years after the began monetizing.

Telegram, which launched its premium subscription service in 2022, now boasts 12 million paying users. This marks a significant increase, as the number of premium subscribers has tripled this year.

Durov revealed that Telegram had nearly $2 billion in debt over the past four years. A substantial portion of this debt was repaid in the fall of 2024, positioning the company for financial stability.

The platform is expected to end the year with over $500 million in cash reserves, excluding cryptocurrency assets. This demonstrates strong financial growth for the company.

Since its establishment in 2013, Telegram started generating revenue only three years ago. Its annual revenue in 2023 was $342 million, and it has now surpassed the $1 billion mark in 2024.

Telegram generates income through various channels, including its $4.99 monthly subscriptions. With 950 million active monthly users, the platform's paying subscribers make up a small but growing portion of its user base.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), welcomed Telegram's profitability in a recent message, signaling recognition from a prominent industry leader.

Despite Telegram's success, Durov faces legal issues in France. He has been accused of crimes related to organized crime, including money laundering, and is under judicial supervision after posting a €5 million bail.

French authorities have long been concerned about Telegram's use by extremist groups, including ISIS, for recruiting and coordinating attacks. In 2015, ISIS claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks, which resulted in 130 deaths and over 360 injuries, partially through Telegram channels.

Telegram's financial success reflects its strong growth and adaptability, yet it faces challenges in balancing profitability with legal and security concerns. As it continues to expand, resolving these issues will be critical to maintaining its reputation and operational stability.

