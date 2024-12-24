(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) --



1953 -- The educational council accepted enrolment without fees of 15 Algerian students in the Kuwaiti high schools.

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree setting design and volume of new Kuwaiti coins and banknotes.

1964 -- The Kuwaiti Gymnastics Federation has been proclaimed, and operations began on May 1, 1965.

2010 -- Kuwaiti player Mohammad Al-Gharib won the Gulf championship for the 8th time.

2011 -- State of Kuwait donated USD one million to the American Near East Refugee Aid organization (ANERA) to provide food for children in Gaza strip.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) lent Mozambique KD three million for a power project.

2014 -- KFAED loaned Senegal USD 35 million for co-funding a road venture.

2017 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inked a deal with Shell to province Kuwait with liquefied natural gas for 15 years.

2019 -- State of Kuwait's new government chaired by Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah took the oath in the parliament.

2019 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an accord affiliated with an agreement of the neutral zone and the submerged region and a memo to resume oil production.

2020 -- State of Kuwait began an immunization campaign against the coronavirus. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah was the first to take the vaccine.

2023 -- Kuwait Airway received Burqan, the 9th and last aircraft of the Airbus (A320neo) type. (end)

