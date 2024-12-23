Seventeenth Acquisition In 2024: Mutares Has Signed An Agreement To Acquire GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB From GDL Transport Holding AB

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Seventeenth in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB from GDL Holding AB

23.12.2024 / 22:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Seventeenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB from GDL Transport Holding AB

New platform to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Provider of services in environmental and recycling, transport and ballast, and machine rental services Around EUR 100 million in revenues in FY 2023 Munich, December 23, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has signed an agreement to acquire GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB from GDL Transport Holding AB. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment of Mutares as a new platform investment. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025. GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB is a modern and environmentally conscious Swedish company specializing in a wide range of services such as waste collection, sanitation, sludge suction, recycling sites, construction transportation and machine rental and transportation. Their service offering is centred around an extensive network of subcontractors that enables them to efficiently handle projects of varying sizes. The company is headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden, and operates with c. 60 employees across 16 locations in Sweden. GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB generated revenues of around EUR 100 million in FY 2023. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "By acquiring GDL Anläggning & Miljö AB, we are further strengthening our Goods & Services segment. With its wide service offering and extensive geographical reach, the company is very well positioned to deliver great value and efficiency to its clients. At Mutares, we look forward to collaborating with the management team and employees to further optimize the business and setting a solid foundation for the company's future growth.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

For more information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail:

...

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail:

...

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone:

+33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail:

... Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone:

+44 7796 474940

E-mail:



23.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2NB650 WKN: A2NB65 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2056659



End of News EQS News Service