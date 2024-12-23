Al-Bloushi Museum, A Legacy On The Glory Of Khaleeji Tournaments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The personal museum of Kuwaiti sports historian Hussein Al-Bloushi is the first museum in Asia dedicated to football.

The museum highlights the history of sports in Kuwait and its achievements in Arabian Gulf Cup tournaments, leading up to Kuwait hosting the 26th edition (KhaleejiZain 26).

In this regard, Al-Bloushi told KUNA on Monday that the museum, located in his home in the Abdullah Mubarak and welcomes visitors daily.

The public attending Khaleeji Zain 26 can enjoy a tour filled with history and memories that will allow them to relive the glory of Kuwaiti sports and explore other collections, gathered over decades.

Al-Bloushi noted that the museum houses over 10,000 items, including rare sports memorabilia from Kuwait's early days and past Arabian Gulf Cup editions.

He also noted that the museum houses a vast archive featuring newspaper articles and media reports he wrote during his extensive career in sports journalism.

The archive includes interviews with players, coaches, and sports officials, in addition to live coverage of major tournaments like the Arabian Gulf Cup, the Olympic Games, and the World Cup.

The museum also contains historical documents, photographs, old match tickets, and championship programs held in Kuwait since the 1950s. Additionally, it features rare archival photos of Kuwait's first teams and players who are considered icons in the history of Kuwaiti sports. (end)

