KAGE Innovation Introduces Land Plane For Mini Skid Steers

The 48 Inch GreatER Bar features a universal skid steer attachment plate.

Land Plane with Rippers for Mini Track Loader

New 2-in-1 Attachment Enables Scarifying and Leveling Tight Spaces With Mini Loaders

OSCEOLA, WI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leveling and scarifying ground in tight spaces such as walking trails as always been a challenge. But with mini equipment and proper attachments, these tasks are accomplished much easier than in years past.Most paths, designed to accommodate pedestrians walking side by side are roughly 4 feet wide. Typical box blades and land plans run 6, 7, or 8 feet in width.KAGE Innovation has released a new 48-inch-wide land plane attachment with mechanically activated rippers to utilize the compact size and maneuverability of mini skid steers and mini track loaders to attack these spaces.The GreatER Bar land plane with mechanically operated ripping teeth allows you quickly switch from ground ripping to leveling. The four-foot width allows access to those tighter spaces.Retractable ripper teeth are key to simplifying the process as they are needed for loosening hard packed soil. It may be necessary to adjust ripper depth, depending on the severity of the ruts, bumps, etc. in the ground.Once the soil is loosened, the leveling process is most easily achieved when the teeth are out of the way. This is where the cutting edges take over in knocking down high areas and filling in depressions.Like 6- and 7-foot versions, the new mini GreatER Bar is able to achieve all of these tasks without leaving the controls of the equipment.Learn more about the KAGE GreatER Bar for mini loaders at

