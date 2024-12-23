Entrex And Cherami Digital, Launch Coalbed Methane Powered, Trailer-Mounted, Data Center For Bitcoin Mining In Oklahoma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrex Carbon - New Logo

Entrex Logo

CherAmi Logo

Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTCBB:RGLG)

- Thomas Harblin, Partner EntrexBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex (OTC:RGLG) is proud to announce the successful deployment of CherAmi Digital , LLCs first trailer-mounted, state-of-the-art data center designed for mining. This innovative facility, located in Oklahoma, is the result of a strategic partnership with Warrior Exploration and Production, LLC. It marks the initial phase of CherAmi Digital's ambitious plan to deploy 1,000 similar units nationwide in collaboration with Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) (“Entrex”).Powered by a mix of coalbed methane and natural gas that would otherwise be vented into the atmosphere for safety purposes, the facility exemplifies the companies commitment to environmental sustainability and efficiency.The streamlined design of the trailer-mounted unit, coupled with CherAmi's advanced logistics management, enabled the team to complete installation and commence operations within days.“CherAmi is focused on scaling the deployment of these units,” said Peter Connolly, Head of Operations at CherAmi.“The growing supply chain is an exciting challenge, and we are leveraging our proprietary software to synchronize logistics and mining operations for maximum reliability and efficiency both today and after the purchase of each facility.”The environmental benefits of this approach were underscored by David Perez, President of CherAmi Digital:“By utilizing vented methane, we significantly reduce environmental emissions, which is appreciated by both local communities and carbon offset buyers. The trailer-mounted design is particularly advantageous for stranded gas opportunities, such as shut-in wells, flare gas, coalbed methane, and landfill gas. The mobility of these units allows seamless transitions as resources are depleted and wells are plugged.”CherAmi Digital is accelerating the deployment of its mobile bitcoin mining systems to meet the project goals established by Entrex. Upon installation, each unit undergoes a third-party-verified proof-of-income period before being sold to Entrex under pre-agreed terms. CherAmi will continue to maintain operational oversight of the units as part of its ongoing service commitment.Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex, highlighted the broader implications of the project:“By collaborating with stranded and idle gas wells across the nation, we are creating significant environmental, economic, and employment benefits. These efforts have garnered strong support from local political leaders, enhancing our ability to scale operations effectively.”CherAmi Digital remains at the forefront of sustainable innovation, blending cutting-edge technology with environmentally responsible practices to deliver scalable, impactful solutions for the bitcoin mining industry.About Entrex Carbon Market: Entrex is a leader in trading securitized fixed-income environmental projects and associated carbon offsets. The company collaborates with project owners to create“compliance grade” carbon offsets institutionalized by Wall Street's trusted providers. Entrex connects carbon projects with investors through broker-dealers, offering credible and institutional-grade securities.For further information: Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7454

Stephen Watkins

Entrex Carbon Market, Inc

+1 561-465-7454

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.