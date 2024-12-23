(MENAFN- The Rio Times) AirAsia, Southeast Asia's largest budget carrier, is charting an ambitious course for growth. The airline plans to acquire up to 100 regional jets from manufacturers including Embraer , Airbus, and Comac. This move marks a significant shift in AirAsia's strategy, potentially ending its status as an Airbus-only operator.



Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, AirAsia's parent company, confirmed ongoing talks with aircraft manufacturers. The airline aims to expand its fleet from 210 to 230 by 2025. This expansion supports AirAsia's goal of carrying 90 million in 2025, up from 70 million in 2024.



The potential order of Embraer E2 jets is particularly noteworthy. These aircraft offer improved fuel efficiency and advanced technology, making them suitable for serving smaller cities across Southeast Asia. This aligns with AirAsia' strategy to enhance regional connectivity and tap into underserved markets.







AirAsia's expansion plans extend beyond Southeast Asia. The airline intends to launch flights to Africa, Europe, and the U.S. in the coming years. New routes to Kazakhstan and Kenya are set to begin in 2024, marking the airline's entry into these markets.



This fleet diversification comes as Capital A works to exit its financially distressed status. The company has submitted a regularization plan to Bursa Malaysia and expects to complete this process by early 2025.



AirAsia Eyes Embraer Jets in Bold Fleet Expansion Move

MENAFN23122024007421016031ID1109025105