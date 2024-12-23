J&K Political Rivals Rally Together Against Reservation

Several leaders, including Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and arch-rival PDP leaders Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti, supported the protest led by the NC leader Aga Ruhullah against his own party government.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, has also called for rationalisation of the reservation.

PDP MLA from Pulwama in a post on X said he“wholeheartedly welcome Ruhullah's decision to stand with the youth in demanding rationality and fairness in reservation policies. This is a pivotal moment to address pressing grievances and ensure our policies are inclusive, youth-friendly, and just”.

Para said at the heart of this matter lies the urgent and vehement demand for proportional representation, a system that allocates opportunities based on the socio-economic realities of communities, ensuring no group is disproportionately favoured or left behind.

“Our demand is not antithetical to affirmative action. ]In fact, we are in favour of strengthening it. We believe that inclusion through reservation must go beyond tokenism to foster substantive equality. We believe in empowering marginalised communities to not just be present but to shape decisions and lead change.

“However, let's be clear: Merit must remain the bedrock of our systems. Reservations must serve only as targeted exceptions to bridge inequalities, not as tools for perpetual imbalance. Policies that reduce the majority to a minority are neither just nor sustainable,” he added.

Mirwaiz, in a post of X, said the issue of reservation should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group.

“The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the General/open merit category. Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation @OMSA_JK sit in protest,” he said.

Mirwaiz said he would be part of the protests if allowed by the authorities.

“Would be part of it if authorities allowed it. My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise the issue in #JamaMasjid whenever permitted to go,” he added.

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed and chief spokesman Inam un Nabi also joined the protests in support of rationalisation of reservations.

Interestingly, Omar Abdullah's sons were also seen talking to Ruhullah, however it was not clear if they were a part of the protest.

Ruhullah extended gratitude to leaders like Waheed Parra, Iltija Mufti and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) for supporting the cause.“This is not about dividing parties or creating chaos. It is about ensuring justice for the youth,” he added.

