Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/23/2024 - 10:21 AM EST - Saputo Inc. : Announced today that Frank Guido will step down from his role as COO, Saputo Inc., effective immediately, for personal reasons. In addition to his current responsibilities, Carl Colizza, President and CEO, will assume the duties of COO, Saputo Inc., by interim. Saputo Inc. shares T are trading down $0.38 at $24.82.

