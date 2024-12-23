Russia Claims Capture Of Two More East Ukraine Villages

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

MOSCOW - Russia said Sunday it had captured two more villages in east Ukraine, the latest territorial gains for Moscow's advancing army.

The defence said on Telegram that its had "liberated" the villages of Lozova in the north-eastern Kharkiv region and Krasnoye , called Sontsivka in Ukraine.

The latter is close to the resource hub of Kurakhove, which Russia has almost encircled and would be a key prize for Moscow's attempt to capture the entire Donetsk region.

Russia has accelerated its advance across eastern Ukraine in recent months, looking to secure as much territory as possible before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year conflict, without proposing any concrete terms for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Moscow's army claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year, with Kyiv struggling to hold the line in the face of manpower and ammunition shortages.