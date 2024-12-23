Egypt Invests In Terminal At Cairo Airport

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egypt is advancing its sector with the ongoing development of Terminal 4 at Cairo International Airport, set to accommodate 30 million annually, Arab News reported.

The“New Republic Air Gateway” project is expected to bolster the country's goals, improve traveler experiences, and position Egypt as an international aviation hub. This year, the announced plans to involve the private sector in airport management. Egypt's aviation sector also improved 36 spots to 27th in the 2024 edition of the Air Infrastructure Index.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed progress on the project alongside Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny. At the meeting, Madbouly emphasized the importance of creating world-class facilities to accommodate rising traveler numbers.

El-Hefny outlined the project's phased execution, with completion expected within four to five years. He also revealed that negotiations are underway with international firms specializing in airport construction and management. The minister emphasized the cutting-edge features of the new terminal, including its ability to initially handle 30 million passengers annually, with expansion potential to 40 million.

In September 2023, Cairo Airport Co . partnered with Pangiam, a trade and travel technology company, and signed two agreements to develop the new terminal. These deals, focused on enhancing the airport's operations with advanced technology, include a feasibility study to incorporate emerging technologies and deliver a seamless travel experience.

