Martin Torrijos On Trump's Statements: 'The Torrijos-Carter Treaties Marked The End Of An Era Of Subjugation'
Date
12/23/2024 2:13:03 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
President-elect Donald Trump's statements
about regaining control over the Panama Canal continue to generate negative opinions among Panamanians, including former President Martin Torrijos, who spoke out on social media X.
Torrijos, son of General
Omar Torrijos, who in a strategic maneuver recovered the waterway by signing the Torrijos-Carter treaties in 1977
which returned Sovereignty to the Panamanians, the canal and put an end to the presence of gringo troops in the national territory, stated:
“All Panamanians are proud that Panama is a sovereign country. It is the fruit of the courageous struggle of different generations who gave their lives to build a country that is the master of its own destiny.”
He stressed that
the
Torrijos-Carter treaties marked the end of an era of submission
and the beginning of a free, independent nation that has demonstrated not only its proven ability to manage the canal efficiently and safely, but was also able to expand it to improve service to world trade and generate increasing benefits for Panamanians. He went on to say that any attempt to roll back this historic achievement not only dishonors our struggle, but is also an affront to the memory of those who made it possible.
“As a Panamanian,
I join in the absolute rejection of any attempt to minimize or threaten our sovereignty; in such an event, you will find us united as a nation and with the firmest determination to defend our sovereignty and our Canal,” he said.
MENAFN23122024000218011062ID1109024584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.