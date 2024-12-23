Arab League Pledges 10 Tons Of Medicines For Health Sector In Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Arab League pledged on Monday an essential delivery to support the sector in Palestine.

The move is part of Arab League's unwavering efforts to meet health and humanitarian needs in Palestine, in implementation of the decisions of the council of Arab health ministers.

Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Social Affairs Sector Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said in a statement the shipment would be sent in two parts, each weighing five tons.

It is paramount to proceed with the efforts of immediately allowing the delivery of humanitarian, health and fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip, stressed Abu Ghazaleh, pointing out the Arab League General Secretariat's consistent coordination with the member states to ensure getting those life-saving aids into the Strip.