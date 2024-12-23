Art Meets Snow: Jaipur Rugs Unveils The Gulmarg Collection

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur Rugs, a global pioneer in artisanal rugs, takes a bold stride into new creative territory with the launch of its Gulmarg Collection , a stunning visual campaign photographed by the celebrated Ashish Shah. Shot on location at the iconic Highlands Park hotel in Gulmarg, Kashmir, the campaign effortlessly combines the timeless charm of Kashmiri craftsmanship with the artistry of Jaipur's renowned rug designs.

Jaipur Rugs Unveils the Gulmarg Collection



The breathtaking shoot captures the magic of India's most beloved ski slopes, often referred to as the "Klosters of Kashmir," blanketed in snow. With a mission to present their carpets in a setting of wit and wonder, Jaipur Rugs brought their artistic vision to life at an elevation of 13,780 feet, unrolling their masterpieces against the pristine backdrop of powder-soft pistes.

"At Jaipur Rugs, we constantly seek inspiration in the stories and landscapes that shape India's cultural identity," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Jaipur Rugs. "The Gulmarg Collection is a celebration of the union between Rajasthan's masterful craftsmanship and Kashmir's iconic design traditions. Through Ashish Shah's lens, we've created a narrative that is both intimate and grand, capturing the soul of our rugs and the beauty of Gulmarg."

This campaign is the latest chapter in Jaipur Rugs' landmark destination series and marks the brand's most ambitious production to date. Set within Highlands Park's charming interiors-a mix of Kashmiri craft and retro mountain design-the photographs are infused with humour, celebration, and charm.

The Gulmarg Collection highlights a fusion of made-in-Rajasthan artistry and heritage Kashmiri motifs, bringing together two of India's most significant design traditions.

Jaipur Rugs invites you to explore the breathtaking Gulmarg Collection at their store in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Experience the fusion of Kashmiri heritage and Rajasthani craftsmanship, brought to life through rugs that combine timeless motifs with modern elegance. Discover how the artistry of handmade rugs can transform your space.

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 4 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.