Best Wallet Raises Over $5M In Token Presale For Cross-Chain Web3 Storage Solution

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Wallet (BEST) , a new cross-chain storage solution, has secured over $5 million in its ongoing presale phase.

The creators aim to address common pain points in the Web3 space by combining multi-chain compatibility with advanced trading tools.

Best Wallet Token Presale Hits Key Milestone as Staking Numbers Grow

The presale for Best Wallet's native BEST token is seeing a progress. It has raised a total of $5.4 million so far, and at the current presale stage, tokens are priced at $0.0233. Both crypto and traditional payment methods are accepted.

While no hard cap or end date has been set for the presale, Best Wallet's development continues to hit key milestones. A recent audit by Coinsult gave the BEST token the all-clear, finding no issues with the underlying code.

Best Wallet's team also provides the option for presale investors to stake their purchased BEST tokens. More than 63 million BEST has been locked up already, with rewards set to be disbursed over three years and claimable once the presale ends.

Readers can track Best Wallet's development and engage with its online community through official channels on Twitter and Telegram .

Best Wallet Introduces Multi-Chain Platform with Integrated DEX

Beyond core storage functionality, Best Wallet aims to be a comprehensive Web3 platform powered by the BEST token. The platform operates as a non-custodial wallet supporting over 60 blockchain networks, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to emerging Layer-2 solutions.

The integrated“Best DEX” feature connects users to more than 200 decentralized exchanges to secure optimal trading rates. This feature, combined with the 'Upcoming Tokens' tab, aims to simplify discovering and participating in new token launches.









BEST token holders gain access to several ecosystem benefits. These include reduced trading fees, staking rewards, and a say in governance.

Looking ahead, Best Wallet's team plans to expand the ecosystem with a crypto debit card, advanced portfolio management tools, and an NFT gallery. These plans have caught the attention of crypto media outlets, with 99Bitcoins recently discussing the project in a YouTube video.

About Best Wallet (BEST)

Best Wallet is a multi-chain crypto platform that combines non-custodial wallet functionality with integrated DEX aggregation. Its native BEST token powers the ecosystem, offering holders benefits such as reduced trading fees, staking rewards, and governance rights.

Readers can learn more about Best Wallet by visiting the official website .

