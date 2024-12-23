Oligonucleotide Synthesis Service Now Available At CD Bioglyco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CD BioGlyco, one of the leading biotechnology companies that offering products and services in the glycobiology field, is pleased to announce the launch of its custom oligonucleotide synthesis service, aiming to cater to the increasing demand for high quality, tailored oligonucleotide used in various research applications.Oligonucleotides are short DNA or RNA oligomers that have a wide range of applications in genetic testing, research, and forensics. Oligonucleotides are usually prepared in the laboratory by solid-phase chemical synthesis and can synthesize small fragments of nucleic acid with a specified sequence according to the user's needs. They are essential for gene synthesis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, and molecular cloning. In nature, oligonucleotides usually appear in the form of small RNA molecules that play a role in the regulation of gene expression (such as microRNA); or they can be degradation intermediates after the decomposition of larger nucleic acid molecules.To meet the growing need for precise, reliable, and efficient synthesis solutions, CD BioGlyco now offers customized oligonucleotide synthesis tailored to exact customer specifications. Featured services mainly include:Oligonucleotide Synthesis ServicesCD BioGlyco synthesizes various oligonucleotide products through chemical synthesis methods like solid-phase chemical synthesis, and liquid-phase chemical synthesis, as well as Enzymatic synthesis method.Oligonucleotide Purification ServiceCD BioGlyco utilizes OPC column purification, HPLC purification, direct desalting purification, and PAGE purification for the purification and characterization of oligonucleotide.“The restricted length and purity of the conventional solid-phase procedures were among their drawbacks, thus researchers started searching for alternative synthesis techniques.” said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.“With the help of our chemical-based and enzymatic synthesis methods, we are sure scientists now can get oligonucleotides of high product quality and low cytotoxicity.”Furthermore, as the new year is approaching, CD BioGlyco launches exclusive promotions on its range of premium products and services including its brand-new custom oligonucleotide synthesis service, in appreciation of its customers' continued support. From now on to Jan. 31, 2025, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on selected products and services.To know more about the newly launched custom oligonucleotide synthesis service at CD BioGlyco, please visit .

