Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


12/23/2024 12:01:15 PM

Ieper, Belgium – 23 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,300 Melexis shares in the period from 16 December 2024 until 20 December 2024.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
16/12/2024 6,800 57.47 56.85 58.50 390,808
17/12/2024 6,500 57.62 57.15 58.15 374,499
18/12/2024 6,500 58.33 57.80 58.80 379,151
19/12/2024 7,000 56.78 56.50 58.00 397,455
20/12/2024 7,500 55.09 54.60 56.15 413,146
TOTAL 34,300 57.00 54.60 58.80 1,955,060

