Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,300 Melexis shares in the period from 16 December 2024 until 20 December 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.