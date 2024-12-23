Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Congratulates New Hispanic Leaders Of The Blue Dog Coalition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBCWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Blue Dog Coalition, a caucus of centrist House Democrats, recently selected three Hispanic members of to serve as the group's co-chairs: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) as Co-Chair for Administration, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) as Co-Chair for Communications and Outreach, and Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) as Co-Chair for Policy and Legislative Strategy.Javier Palomarez, United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) President and CEO, issued the following statement:“On behalf of the United States Hispanic Business Council, I proudly congratulate the Congresswoman Gluesenkamp Perez, Congressman Gonzalez, and Congressman Correa on their historic appointment to the Blue Dog Coalition's leadership. This achievement reflects the growing influence and contributions of the Hispanic community to the political, economic, and social fabric of our nation.”Javier continues by saying:“The Blue Dog Coalition has long exemplified pragmatic, bipartisan leadership, championing fiscal responsibility, national security, and common-sense governance. As the leading advocate of Hispanic-owned small businesses, we look forward to collaborating with the Blue Dog Coalition on issues that drive economic growth, create jobs, promote energy security, and empower American workers and small businesses.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X. Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

