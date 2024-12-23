Switzerland Expands Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (EAER) announced on Monday an expansion of its sanctions targeting Russia and Belarus. The measures affect 52 ships, mainly part of Russia's shadow fleet.

In a statement issued from Bern, the outlined the addition of 54 individuals and 30 Russian companies and organizations to the sanctions list, including military officials, senior executives in companies, and entities involved in export activities.

The ministry reported that the 30 newly sanctioned companies and organizations are Russian defense contractors and shipping companies that transport Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

The list also includes 32 additional entities that have been placed under stricter export controls in the commercial sector.

The ministry stated that the targeted ships are circumventing the price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, transporting military goods for Russia or stolen grain from Ukraine.

According to the statement, the sanctions include a freeze on assets and a ban on providing funds, economic resources, or technical services.

Moreover, Switzerland announced financial sanctions against 26 individuals and two companies from Belarus. Those targeted include judges and officials accused of suppressing civil society and political opposition.

The EAER also adopted the individual financial sanctions imposed by the EU on Belarus as part of its sanctions regime against the country, in response to the situation there.

The measures concern 26 individuals and two organizations from Belarus, sanctioned with a freeze on assets and a ban on providing funds, economic resources, or technical services.

The newly sanctioned persons, including judges responsible for suppressing civil society and the democratic opposition, are additionally subject to travel restrictions.

Switzerland confirmed that the expanded sanctions align with the measures adopted by the European Union on December 16. This step reaffirms its stance against the war in Ukraine and what it described as destabilizing actions in Belarus. (end)

