Gamesummit Co-Founder Proposes Ways To Enhance Azerbaijan's Gaming Industry

Laman Ismayilova
Baku has played host to the highly anticipated Gamesummit Winter
Edition 2024, a significant gathering in the gaming community.
This event brought together industry professionals, gamers, and
enthusiasts for an immersive experience celebrating the latest
developments in gaming and e-sports.
Attendees enjoyed a range of activities including press
conferences, exhibitions showcasing local game developers, exciting
e-sports competitions, artistic cosplay performances, and vibrant
musical shows.
In a recent interview with AZERNEWS , Gamesummit
co-founder and game developer Farid Hagverdiyev shares insights
from Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024.
He also explores the developing trends and transformations in
gaming modes within the global industry and suggests measures to
improve gaming development in Azerbaijan.
Q: What can you say about Gamesummit Winter Edition
2024? How many guests attended the summit this winter ?
A: Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024 featured a
number of events, including a press conference, an exhibition,
presentation of local games, eSports competition, a cosplay show
and a music program. The key event was the signing of a memorandum
of cooperation between the international company Xsolla, Innovation
Digital Development Agency and Starnest. Gamesummit Winter Edition
2024 brought together 3,700 people.
Q: Which organization and companies showcased their
products at the booths ?
A: Among the participants, who showcased their
products at the summit, were GMT Esports, Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry, Innovation Digital Development Agency, companies like
Apar, Nvidia, Cinemastercard, AzDimension, AIZ, representatives of
the Turkish Silicon Valley, and many others.
Q: What entertainment activities took place during
Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024?
A: Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024 featured
multiple events, including a musical show, e-sports competitions,
K-pop performances, and a cosplay show.
Q: What changes are expected in the format of the summit
in the future?
A: In the future, the event is expected to
become more large-scale and international. The future summits will
be aimed at attracting a broader audience and international
participants.
Q: What major trends do you observe in the global gaming
industry in recent years?
A: In my opinion, the global gaming industry is
not developing linearly, but rather demonstrates several key
trends:
The rise of cloud gaming: More platforms are offering the
ability to play without the need to install games, making gaming
accessible on different devices.
Integration of AI: Artificial
intelligence is actively being used to enhance the gaming
experience, create more realistic NPCs, and automate
development.
Development of VR and AR: Virtual and
augmented reality technologies are becoming more accessible and are
being applied in gaming as well as other fields.
Growth of indie development: Thanks to
platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store, indie developers have
more opportunities to publish their games.
Q: In your opinion, what steps can be taken to improve
the ecosystem of game development in the country?
A: To improve the ecosystem of game development
in the country, the following steps can be taken:
Establishing government support
programs: Funding and grants for independent
developers and studios will help attract new talent.
Developing educational initiatives:
Courses on game design, programming, and animation in universities
and specialized centres.
Supporting incubators and hubs: Spaces
like Starnest can become platforms for experience sharing and the
development of new projects. Popularizing games at the national
level.
Attracting investments: Establishing
connections with international companies and investors to finance
promising projects.
Developing infrastructure: Providing
tax incentives and simplifying procedures for starting and running
a business in the gaming industry.
