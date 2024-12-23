Gamesummit Co-Founder Proposes Ways To Enhance Azerbaijan's Gaming Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku has played host to the highly anticipated Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024, a significant gathering in the gaming community.

This event brought together professionals, gamers, and enthusiasts for an immersive experience celebrating the latest developments in gaming and e-sports.

Attendees enjoyed a range of activities including press conferences, exhibitions showcasing local game developers, exciting e-sports competitions, artistic cosplay performances, and vibrant musical shows.

In a recent interview with AZERNEWS , Gamesummit co-founder and game developer Farid Hagverdiyev shares insights from Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024.

He also explores the developing trends and transformations in gaming modes within the global industry and suggests measures to improve gaming development in Azerbaijan.

Q: What can you say about Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024? How many guests attended the summit this winter ?

A: Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024 featured a number of events, including a press conference, an exhibition, presentation of local games, eSports competition, a cosplay show and a music program. The key event was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the international company Xsolla, Innovation Digital Development Agency and Starnest. Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024 brought together 3,700 people.

Q: Which organization and companies showcased their products at the booths ?

A: Among the participants, who showcased their products at the summit, were GMT Esports, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Innovation Digital Development Agency, companies like Apar, Nvidia, Cinemastercard, AzDimension, AIZ, representatives of the Turkish Silicon Valley, and many others.

Q: What entertainment activities took place during Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024?

A: Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024 featured multiple events, including a musical show, e-sports competitions, K-pop performances, and a cosplay show.

Q: What changes are expected in the format of the summit in the future?

A: In the future, the event is expected to become more large-scale and international. The future summits will be aimed at attracting a broader audience and international participants.

Q: What major trends do you observe in the global gaming industry in recent years?

A: In my opinion, the global gaming industry is not developing linearly, but rather demonstrates several key trends:

The rise of cloud gaming: More platforms are offering the ability to play without the need to install games, making gaming accessible on different devices.

Integration of AI: Artificial intelligence is actively being used to enhance the gaming experience, create more realistic NPCs, and automate development.

Development of VR and AR: Virtual and augmented reality technologies are becoming more accessible and are being applied in gaming as well as other fields.

Growth of indie development: Thanks to platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store, indie developers have more opportunities to publish their games.

Q: In your opinion, what steps can be taken to improve the ecosystem of game development in the country?

A: To improve the ecosystem of game development in the country, the following steps can be taken:

Establishing government support programs: Funding and grants for independent developers and studios will help attract new talent.

Developing educational initiatives: Courses on game design, programming, and animation in universities and specialized centres.

Supporting incubators and hubs: Spaces like Starnest can become platforms for experience sharing and the development of new projects. Popularizing games at the national level.

Attracting investments: Establishing connections with international companies and investors to finance promising projects.

Developing infrastructure: Providing tax incentives and simplifying procedures for starting and running a business in the gaming industry.