Intel Appoints Eng. Taha Khalifa as the General Manager for Middle East and Africa

23 December 2024; Dubai, UAE - Intel is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Taha Khalifa as the General Manager for the Middle East and Africa region. With more than 25 years of experience in the ICT industry, Taha has assumed a range of senior engineering, strategic planning, sales and management roles inside the company in both the US and EMEA. Most recently he was the Client Computing Group Sales Director for Intel in EMEA, leading the execution of Intel's client strategy and growth in the commercial segment.

Taha, who formerly assumed several channel, sales and marketing leadership roles in Middle East, will now lead Intel’s operations in a broader region with one of the world’s highest digital transformation and economic growth potential. In his new role, Taha will oversee the execution of Intel’s strategy across a diverse ecosystem of customers, partners, OEM’s and distributors while aligning with governments and industry leaders to advance the region’s ICT capabilities and corporate social responsibility efforts. His extensive background and leadership in the region position him well to lead Intel’s growth strategy and technology leadership in the Middle East and Africa.

Taha Holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering and an MBA from Arizona State University (US).





