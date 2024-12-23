Moskva-2024 Metro Train Wins International Industrial Design Award

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) The Moskva-2024 metro train has claimed the Gold award for Industrial Design at the prestigious Korean Global Design iT Award. This international recognition highlights the train's innovative and passenger-focused design.

The competition saw 80 entries from a diverse range of countries including the Republic of Korea, the USA, India, France, and Austria. Projects were judged on five key criteria: innovation, functionality, sustainability, aesthetics, and market demand. Moskva-2024 impressed with its exceptional performance across all categories.

This latest accolade is just one in a string of achievements for the Moskva-2024 train:

• Earlier this year, the train received a Silver award at the prestigious A'Design Award 2024 in Italy, also in the Industrial Design category.

• Last autumn, it was crowned the winner of the Best Industrial Design of Russia award, taking first place in the People's Choice category.

The train's distinctive interior design, featuring a comfortable, eco-friendly aesthetic with beige finishes and wood-look accents, was directly selected by Moscow residents at the Station Manezh exhibition in 2023

We are investing in the most technologically advanced and comfortable rolling stock, which has been praised both within Moscow and internationally. The Moskva-2024 train stands out for its high level of technology, passenger convenience, and modern design developed by Russian experts. These trains were launched on Lines 2 and 16 this year, and we look forward to expanding their presence in the coming year, - said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

The Moskva-2024 train represents a significant step forward in metro train design, prioritizing passenger experience while showcasing cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainable practices. Its continued international recognition underscores its position as a benchmark for modern urban transportation.





