35 years of ransomware: Evolution and lessons

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) By Tarik Al-Turki, Director of Solutions Engineering at Cisco Saudi Arabia

December 2024 marks the 35th anniversary of ransomware and 20 years since modern criminal ransomware first emerged. Over these decades, ransomware has transformed from basic attacks to complex global crimes. This moment invites a reflection on its history and future implications.

Ransomware began in December 1989 with the AIDS Trojan, which encrypted file names and demanded payment via floppy disks. Its impact was limited due to technological constraints. By 1996, researchers predicted "cryptoviruses" that would use encryption for extortion, highlighting the importance of robust antivirus protection and regular data backups.

Rise of Criminal Ransomware

The first major ransomware attack, GPCode, appeared in 2004, targeting Russian users through malicious email attachments. Initially using weak encryption, attackers soon adopted secure public-key encryption, complicating decryption. Collecting payments was a challenge, as methods like bank transfers risked revealing attacker identities.

The advent of virtual currencies addressed this issue, enabling anonymous transactions. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin allowed attackers to securely and anonymously collect payments. CryptoLocker, launched in 2013, was one of the first campaigns to successfully utilize Bitcoin, setting the stage for future operations.

Professionalization of Ransomware

With secure payment methods established, ransomware operations became professionalized. An ecosystem emerged, dividing tasks between developers, who created sophisticated malware, and affiliates, who distributed it via spam campaigns, botnets, or social engineering. This collaboration facilitated large-scale, efficient attacks.

In 2016, ransomware operators shifted their focus from individuals to institutions. The SamSam ransomware exemplified this by attacking organizational networks and demanding hefty ransoms. This strategy proved particularly lucrative in sectors like healthcare, where downtime could threaten lives, encouraging swift payments.

Current Threat Landscape

High-profile incidents, such as WannaCry in 2017, showcased ransomware’s destructive potential. WannaCry affected systems by encrypting files but was ineffective as a profit-making tool due to its inability to track payments. Similarly, 2017’s NotPetya, designed to wipe data, acted as destructive malware rather than true ransomware.

November 2019 saw the introduction of double extortion with Maze ransomware, which involved stealing data before encryption. This tactic pressured organizations to both decrypt files and prevent data leaks, adding reputational and regulatory risks to the victim’s burden.

Human and Operational Impact

Ransomware's impact extends beyond financial losses, disrupting essential services and causing operational chaos. IT teams work under intense pressure to restore systems, risking burnout. For businesses, reputational damage and compliance penalties add to the long-term costs. These consequences highlight ransomware’s far-reaching effects.

Lessons Learned and Future Preparations

The IT landscape has changed significantly since ransomware's inception. Enhanced software engineering and faster patching cycles have reduced vulnerabilities. However, human error remains a major entry point, with password breaches and phishing used as prevalent attack vectors.

Despite challenges, there is optimism. Law enforcement has arrested major ransomware operators and dismantled their infrastructure. Advances in antivirus and endpoint protection have improved detection and response capabilities. In addition, modern systems can flag suspicious activities, like unauthorized encryption attempts.

The most effective defense remains robust offline backups, allowing data restoration without ransom payments. However, the ongoing threat of ransomware underlines the failure to widely adopt effective backup strategies.

Looking Ahead

Saudi Arabia's rapid technological advancement, driven by Vision 2030, brings with it unprecedented opportunities and challenges. According to Cisco's 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 80% of organizations in Saudi Arabia believe that a cybersecurity incident is likely to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months, while 67% have already experienced such an incident in the past year.

Positively, companies are becoming increasingly aware of these challenges and are bolstering their defenses. Specifically, 60% of organizations plan to significantly upgrade their IT infrastructure to address security challenges within the next 12 to 24 months, and 99% of respondents report a moderate to significant increase in their cybersecurity budgets over the past 12 to 24 months.

Saudi Arabia has enhanced its cyber resilience through initiatives like the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which aims to create a secure and trusted cyberspace. The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) has also implemented strict regulations and guidelines to mitigate the risks of cybercrime, demonstrating the country’s commitment to protecting its digital infrastructure and citizens.

