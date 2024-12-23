Czech FM Calls Putin Mass Murderer And Criticizes Fico's Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Jan Lipavsky said that Prague's decision to suspend consultations with Slovakia proves to be correct after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's recent visit to Moscow and meeting with“mass murderer” Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Lipavsky's page on the social X .

Shmyhal following talks with: Ukraine ready to transit any except Russian

“It was the Czech government that ensured independence from Russian supplies so that we did not have to grovel before a mass murderer. And it was the government of Petr Fiala that decided to postpone government consultations, which is becoming more and more far-sighted with every step of the Slovak government,” the Czech minister commented on the Slovak prime minister's trip to Moscow and meeting with Putin .

Lipavsky added that he is now thinking“about all Ukrainians who cannot spend Christmas with their loved ones because of Putin.”

Lithuania's PM reiterates unwavering support for Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also told the ČTK news agency that Czech foreign policy“is directed in the opposite direction from Russia. And that is why over the past two years, the Czech government has taken“a number of measures to become energy independent from Russia and to be able to buy gas from more reliable partners.”

As Ukrinform reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico flew to Moscow on Sunday and met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss gas issues.

Photo: MZV ČR / MFA CZ