Panama reacts to Trump’s warning to retake essential waterway

(MENAFN) In response to US President-elect Donald Trump's recent threat to retake control of the Panama Canal, President José Raul Mulino addressed the nation, affirming Panama's over the vital waterway. In a statement, Mulino stressed that the canal is a crucial part of Panama’s history and sovereignty, declaring that "every square meter of the Panama Canal belongs to Panama."



Trump had criticized Panama for charging what he called "exorbitant" fees for US vessels passing through the canal, claiming Panama was exploiting the United States. He further warned that if Panama did not follow what he considered moral and legal principles, he would demand the canal be returned to the US. Trump also emphasized concerns over potential Chinese influence in the canal, declaring its security vital for US commerce and military operations.



Mulino strongly rejected Trump’s claims, defending the canal's publicly set and transparent fees. He reminded the public that since the Panama Canal’s transfer from the US to Panama in 1999 under the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, no issues had arisen regarding Panama’s control. He also reaffirmed that the canal’s neutrality, guaranteed by the treaties, ensures its operation remains open and secure for all nations. Mulino concluded by asserting that Panama respects other nations but will not compromise on its control of the canal.

