Blast shakes S-Korean army base

(MENAFN) An explosion occurred at a South Korean military base during an inspection of a hazardous materials storage facility, leaving three civilians injured. The blast took place on Monday morning at a logistics center in Gimhae, located 310 km southeast of Seoul. The victims, all civilians, suffered burns but their conditions are reported as non-life-threatening.



The explosion occurred during an inspection of a newly built tank facility for hazardous materials, though the cause of the blast is still under investigation. This incident follows a previous explosion in October at a military base in Gangneung, caused by a failed missile launch during joint US-South Korean exercises, although no injuries resulted from that event. Additionally, a fire at a US Forces Korea warehouse in Busan the same month caused extensive damage, though no injuries were reported there either.

