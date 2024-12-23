Musk claims ‘legacy media’ is untruthful

(MENAFN) Billionaire Elon Musk has accused "legacy media" of spreading false information about the recent attack in Magdeburg, Germany. Last Friday, a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Christmas market, killing at least five people and injuring several others. Authorities identified the suspect as a 50-year-old Saudi national with a prior criminal record and outspoken Islamophobic views. The man had been living in Germany since 2006, and Riyadh had previously flagged him as a security risk to Berlin.



Musk, who has called for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s resignation over the incident, criticized the media for misrepresenting the suspect's views. He shared a post on X from a popular conservative account accusing the press of lying about the details surrounding the attack. The billionaire has long been vocal in his criticism of mainstream media, particularly in the U.S., accusing outlets of having a left-wing bias and suppressing conservative voices. Musk has also criticized organizations like Reuters for publishing negative stories about his businesses.

