Trump intends on returning US to only two genders

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced plans to roll back transgender rights policies implemented during the Biden administration. In a speech at the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Trump outlined a series of executive orders he intends to sign on his first day in office, focusing on what he called “transgender lunacy.”



Trump vowed to end "child sexual mutilation," remove transgender individuals from the military, and prevent them from attending elementary, middle, and high schools. He also pledged to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Additionally, Trump declared that the official policy of the US government would recognize only two genders: male and female.



With Republicans poised to control both chambers of Congress and the White House, Trump’s agenda reflects a push to advance conservative positions on LGBTQ issues. The defense budget passed last week includes provisions limiting federal funding for gender-affirming treatments for children of US service members. Trump's proposal to ban transgender individuals from the military would apply to both new recruits and current personnel, marking a stricter approach than the 2018 ban he previously enacted, which allowed those already serving to remain in the military. This ban was overturned by President Biden in 2021.

