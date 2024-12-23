Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Brings Delightful Christmas Offers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden warmly invites to embrace the joy and magic of the holiday season with an array of delightful celebrations and festive surprises!



From indulgent Christmas feasts to enchanting activities for kids and luxurious staycation packages, we've prepared everything to make Christmas truly unforgettable. Gather your loved ones and join this cherished memories filled with warmth, laughter, and festive cheer!

Christmas Eve Turkey Themed Dinner

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a festive Turkey-themed dinner that promises a delicious culinary experience, priced at BDT 6,300 Net per person with special B1G1 offers available! Indulge in a sumptuous spread featuring expertly roasted turkey and a variety of seasonal sides, crafted to bring the warmth and spirit of Christmas to your table. Enjoy a memorable evening filled with the finest flavors, perfect for gathering with loved ones and creating lasting holiday memories. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a festive feast like no other, making your Christmas Eve celebration truly special reservations, please call 01730089130 or 01313030307

Christmas Day Turkey Special Lunch and Dinner

Celebrate the magic of Christmas on December 25th with a festive experience for the whole family! Indulge in a lavish special turkey lunch or dinner buffet, priced at BDT 8,300 Net per person, and enjoy exclusive B1G1/ B1G2/B1G3 offers available on specific bank cards. The menu showcases an array of global and local delicacies, with highlights such as the Live Caesar Salad Station, Seafood Display with a prawn cocktail pyramid, and the Gravlax Station featuring beetroot-cured and orange-dill salmon. Indulge in the Live Pasta Station offering homemade ravioli and tortellini paired with rich sauces, or savor the sizzling delights from the Live Grill Station, including lamb kofta and seafood skewers, and octopus. For those seeking hearty flavors, the Carving Station presents a whole roasted turkey with all the trimmings, while the Main Course boasts international and local favorites like braised beef short ribs, duck vindaloo, and mutton rezala. End your feast on a sweet note with Christmas yule logs, eggnog panna cotta, and a live crepe station. Don't miss this spectacular festive feast available for both Lunch and Dinner-perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your loved ones!

For reservations, please call 01730089130 or 01313030307

Christmas Celebrations with Jingle & Joy Kids Party!

For the little ones, the "Jingle and Joy" Christmas Kids' Party awaits, priced at BDT 1,900 Net per child/adult. The kids will be thrilled with a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, live music entertainment, a special clown appearance, and an exciting array of amusement games. Santa will also distribute goodies, while the kids enjoy a delicious menu including fresh watermelon juice, popcorn, ice cream, chicken sliders, and more. It's the ideal way to make this Christmas Day unforgettable for everyone! For reservations,please call 01730089130 or 01313030307

Exclusive Xmas Staycation Deals:



Extend your holiday celebrations with a luxurious Christmas staycation starting at BDT 9,500 Net, available from December 24th to 28th, 2024. Enjoy the comfort of our premium rooms and take advantage of exclusive privileges, including a 25% discount on Food & Beverage, a 20pc discount on Spa and Laundry services, and late checkout privileges (subject to availability). This is the perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate during the festive season, ensuring a memorable and restful holiday experience.

For staycation bookings, call 01730089155 or email us at ....

Whether you're indulging in a Turkey-themed feast, enjoying the joy of the "Jingle and Joy" Kids' Party, or relaxing with an exclusive staycation, we have everything to make your holidays special. Join us from December 24th to 25th and experience the true magic of Christmas, filled with warmth, laughter, and festive cheer, says a press release.

For reservations and inquiries, contact us and let us make your Christmas celebration extraordinary!

