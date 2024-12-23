Strong Winds Disrupt Operations At Heathrow Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

London: Christmas travelers in the UK faced significant disruptions on Sunday (Dec 22) as strong winds forced Heathrow Airport in London to cancel 100 flights.

"Due to strong winds and airspace restrictions, a small number of flights have been cancelled today (Dec 22)," said Heathrow, the UK's busiest airport, confirming that around 100 flights were affected. Heathrow typically handles about 650 flights per day, according to its website.

The UK's Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind, which will remain in effect until 9:00 PM (2100 GMT) on Sunday. Gusts of up to 75 mph (125 km/h) were forecast, creating hazardous conditions across several regions.

Travel challenges extended beyond air travel. P&O Ferries announced the cancellation of all services between Larne, Northern Ireland, and Cairnryan, Scotland, until at least 8:00 PM (2000 GMT). Meanwhile, rail operator ScotRail imposed speed restrictions on certain routes in Scotland as a precautionary measure.

