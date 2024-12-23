IMIDRO brings online 2,300 MW of power for mining, mineral industries

(MENAFN) Manijeh Gholamrezaei, the Infrastructure Director of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), announced that 2,300 megawatts (MW) of power have been successfully brought online for the mining and mineral industries as part of the organization’s efforts to develop the sector's infrastructure. According to IRNA, Gholamrezaei highlighted that IMIDRO's infrastructure responsibilities include the long-term planning and provision of vital resources such as water, electricity, gas, and transportation for the mining and mineral industries.



In the electricity sector, Gholamrezaei noted that the construction of power plants began in 2022 in response to industry demands, following the implementation of the Law to Remove Barriers to the Electricity Industry. This initiative aims to meet the growing needs of the mining and mineral industries. Currently, IMIDRO oversees the construction of power plants with a total capacity of 6,600 MW, with 2,300 MW already operational. By the end of this year, the capacity is expected to increase to 2,500 MW, and in the long term, the construction efforts are set to achieve a total of 10,000 MW of power plants.



IMIDRO is a major state-owned company that plays a crucial role in Iran's mining sector. The organization’s vision is to become a dynamic entity that contributes to the growth and international competitiveness of mining companies, helping Iran to position itself among the top countries in the mining industry globally.



The mission of IMIDRO is to steer the development and empowerment of the mining sector, enhancing its competitiveness and transforming the country's mineral resources into sustainable wealth. This strategy is key to advancing Iran's economic and industrial capabilities, ensuring that the mining sector continues to grow and thrive.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109022642