Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,990 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By December 23, 2024, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 776,090 personnel, including 1,990 losses over the past day.

This was reported on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, as per Ukrinform.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,615 tanks (+6), 19,885 armored fighting (+15), 21,313 artillery systems (+29), 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+0), 1,030 air defense systems (+0), 369 aircraft (+0), 329

helicopters (+0), 20,790 operational-tactical UAVs (+55), 2,948 cruise missiles (+1), 28 warships/boats (+0), one submarine (+0), 32,039 vehicles and fuel tankers (+67), 3,664 units of specialized equipment (+2).

The information is being updated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 207 combat engagements with Russian forces were recorded on the frontline at 22:00 on December 22.