Mumbai News: Traffic Jam At Marine Drive As Navy Bus Breaks Down
Date
12/23/2024 1:18:58 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Traffic movement slowed down briefly after a bus of the Indian Navy broke down at the busy Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Monday morning, Police said.
The bus broke down at around 9.30 am near the Marine Plaza hotel, PTI quoted an official as saying. The traffic movement on the road was slow for some time.
Later, the traffic police personnel removed the bus from the road with the help of a towing van at 9.45 am, following which normal vehicular movement resumed, the official said.
(With PTI inputs)
MENAFN23122024007365015876ID1109022540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.