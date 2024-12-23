Exiled Syrian Ex-First Lady Asma Al-Assad Files For Divorce From Bashar Al-Assad, Seeks Escape From Asylum In Moscow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has filed for divorce in a Russian court and is seeking special permission to leave Moscow. Reports indicate that Asma is dissatisfied with her life in exile and is eager to return to the United Kingdom, where she holds dual citizenship.

Bashar-al-Assad's wife, Asma's application for permission to leave is currently under evaluation by Russian authorities.

Born in London to Syrian parents, Asma moved to Syria in 2000 and married Bashar al-Assad shortly thereafter. Following the collapse of her husband Bashar al-Assad's regime amid escalating conflict in Syria, the al-Assad family sought refuge in Russia, where they have faced significant restrictions.

Bashar al-Assad's asylum status prohibits him from leaving Moscow or engaging in political activities, and his assets have been frozen by Russian authorities. Asma's decision to file for divorce adds another layer of complexity to their already precarious situation.

Asma's reported unhappiness in Moscow has raised concerns about her well-being, particularly as she has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Earlier, report by Financial Times had stated that former First Lady of Syria, Asma al-Assad, an ex-JP Morgan banker, has played a pivotal role in influencing international aid and leading a secretive presidential economic council.

According to people in the know, Asma al-Assad is seeking adequate medical treatment that she feels is unavailable in Russia. The potential divorce could have significant implications for the Assad family's future, as they navigate the challenges of their diminished political influence and uncertain living conditions.

Bashar al-Assad and his family, including Asma, were granted asylum in Moscow after the authoritarian leader was ousted by rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), marking the end of his family's five-decade-long iron-fisted rule.