China Calls US Military Aid To Taiwan 'Playing With Fire'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) China criticized the United States for providing a $571 million aid package to Taiwan, accusing the U.S. of“playing with fire.” A spokesperson for China's of Foreign Affairs called Taiwan a“red line” for the country and urged the U.S. to stop its military support for Taiwan.

On Sunday, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that Taiwan is“a red line that must not be crossed” and emphasized that China would take“all necessary measures” to protect its and territorial integrity.

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the $571 million military aid package for Taiwan's Ministry of Defense and military training for Taiwanese forces on Saturday.

The U.S. has stated that the purpose of providing military weapons and assistance to Taiwan is to help the country defend itself and to prevent a Chinese attack.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has repeatedly criticized the close political and military ties between Washington and Taipei. The U.S. also regards Taiwan as part of China but opposes any forced reunification of Taiwan with China.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the military aid package, praising the“commitment of the United States to defend Taiwan.”

The growing military tensions between China, the U.S., and Taiwan underscore the ongoing geopolitical struggles in the Asia-Pacific region. As China continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, the U.S. remains a key supporter of Taiwan's defense, further straining relations between the two major powers.

The situation is likely to evolve, with both China and the U.S. weighing their next steps carefully. Taiwan's position remains precarious, and its reliance on international military aid may increase in the coming years, depending on the future actions of both Beijing and Washington.

