Awqaf Concludes Seminar On Skills Of Family Guidance For Al Ruqyah

Doha: The Department of Religious Guidance of the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs capped off a on the skills of family guidance for Al Ruqyah delivered by the Islamic Affairs Expert and Family and Educational Advisor at the Ministry of Awqaf, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Qader Al Farjabi.

Assistant Undersecretary for Da'wah and Mosque Affairs at Awqaf, Mohamed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, affirmed that Awqaf Ministry gives foremost priority to Al Ruqyah that involves versions from the Holy Qur'an and examples from the Prophetic Hadith.

Al Kuwari added that the Ministry strives to enhance the community's awareness of the importance of Al Ruqyah and its correct details based on the Holy Qur'an and the Prophetic Sunnah, highlighting that the Ministry always seeks to provide all means that ensure correct therapy, as per the Sharia rules and offer care and guidance accordingly.

Director of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber highlighted that the ministry is committed to advancing the skills of Imams to perfectly perform their functions, adding that such seminars are part of the Ministry's mission to promote Islamic culture and precepts, in pursuit of maintaining tight-knit families.