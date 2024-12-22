Monday Marks Prince Ali's Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

For Print Only...Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Monday marks the birthday of His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.Prince Ali was born on December 23, 1975, to Their Majesties the late King Hussein and Queen Alia, may God rest their souls.Prince Ali began his early education at the Islamic Scientific College in Amman and continued his studies in the United Kingdom and the United States, graduating from Salisbury School in Connecticut in 1993, where he excelled in wrestling.He attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, graduating as an officer in December 1994, and was awarded the Brunei Medal. Before pursuing further education in the U.S., Prince Ali served in the Jordanian Special Forces, earning his wings in free-fall parachuting.In 1999, His Majesty King Abdullah II appointed Prince Ali as Commander of the Royal Guards' Special Security Group, a position he held until January 28, 2008. Subsequently, he was tasked with establishing and managing the National Center for Security and Crisis Management. Over the years, Prince Ali rose to the rank of Major General in the Jordan Armed Forces.In 1999, Prince Ali assumed the presidency of the Jordan Football Association, achieving significant milestones, including leading Jordan's national youth team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007 and guiding the senior national team to the final stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2012. Under his leadership, Jordan hosted several major football tournaments, including the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2016 and the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2019.In 2000, Prince Ali established the West Asian Football Federation, fostering regional collaboration and organizing tournaments for men and women. He was elected FIFA Vice President for Asia in 2011, where he focused on football development, social impact, and combating corruption in the organization.Prince Ali launched several initiatives, including the Asian Football Development Project in 2012, which promotes youth and women's football and supports marginalized communities through football-related programs. His advocacy for allowing female players to wear safe head coverings in official matches succeeded in 2012, receiving international acclaim.In 2018, Prince Ali launched the Global Football Development Program, a social initiative aimed at uniting and developing communities worldwide through football.Beyond football, Prince Ali chairs the Royal Film Commission of Jordan, which has been instrumental in advancing Jordan's film industry since its establishment in 2003.Prince Ali married Princess Rym Ali, daughter of renowned Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, on September 7, 2004. They are blessed with two children: Princess Jalila, born September 16, 2005, and Prince Abdullah, born March 19, 2007.