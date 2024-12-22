Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait and India have agreed on raising their bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership", based on the deep-rooted and cordial relations between the two countries.

KUWAIT -- Seventh Kuwaiti relief planeload departed heading to Lebanese Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying onboard 31 tons of humanitarian aid as part of Lebanese embassy campaign launched in Kuwait in coordination with various state bodies.

ANKARA -- Turkiye's Foreign Hakan Fidan called on the Israeli to respect Syria's and territorial integrity.

KUWAIT -- Bahrain national football team achieved a tough victory against Saudi Arabia, winning 3-2 in the opening match of Group B of Khaleeji Zain 26, currently underway in Kuwait, until January 3rd. (end) mb