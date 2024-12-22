Pope Calls For Christmas Ceasefire On All War Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis on Sunday, December 22, once again reminded the world of Ukraine's suffering from the ongoing war and called for a "Christmas ceasefire" across the globe.

That's according to Vatican News , Ukrinform reports.

"Tormented Ukraine continues to be struck by against cities, which at times damage schools, hospitals, and churches. May the weapons be silenced and Christmas carols resound! Let us pray for a ceasefire on all war fronts, in Ukraine, the Holy Land, in all the Middle East and the entire world, at Christmas," the Pope said.

The Pope also expressed deep concern for the Gaza Strip, recalling the children who are dying from gunfire and the bombing of schools and hospitals.

In addition, Pope Francis voiced his worry about the ongoing situation in Mozambique.