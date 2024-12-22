Jordan's Hajj Quota Set At 8,000 Pilgrims In 2025-Awqaf Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 22 (Petra) - of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, said the will soon print the Holy Quran in its press this year, which would then be distributed to the Kingdom's mosques, following the facility's rehabilitation that cost JD500, 000.During a session by the Lower House Finance Committee Sunday, headed by Dr. Nimer Sleihat, to debate the ministry's budget, Khalayleh said the cost of electricity bill for Jordan's mosques after shifting to solar decreased from JD14.5 to JD8.5 million, which is is still "high."Khalayleh noted Jordan's quota for pilgrimage (Hajj) this year amounts to 8,000 Jordanian and 4,000 Palestinian pilgrims from 1948, respectively, indicating that the ministry charges JD80 for each pilgrim as administrative expenses.Khalayleh pointed out that a total of 4,600 mosques are currently used for Friday prayer in the Kingdom out of 7,600.On future plans, he announced the ministry intends to open new schools, in cooperation with the private sector in the Kingdom's various regions to teach Islamic Sharia for free.