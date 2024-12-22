Another Georgian Volunteer Soldier Killed In Action In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Georgian volunteer Badri Kvaratskhelia was killed on the battlefield of the Russo-Ukrainian war, defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Interpressnews , Ukrinform saw.

The death was confirmed to the publication by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The Telegram covering the issue of Georgian volunteers at war reported that the commander of the Free Georgia detachment died in battle in Russia's Kursk region, where he fought alongside Ukrainian units.

It is noted that in September 2023, the Commander-in-Chief conferred on him the Golden Cross breastplate for the impeccable performance in a combat mission on the Bakhmut axis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several hundred Georgian volunteers (according to unverified reports, their number could reach 2,000) have been fighting on the side of Ukraine since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion. They are embedded with various battalions, participating in combat operations on the front line. Since February 2022, more than 70 Georgian fighters have died in Ukraine.