403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Government Evaluates Federal Workers’ Loyalty to Trump
(MENAFN) A United States government agency is set to begin assessing federal employees on their loyalty to Leader Donald Trump, based on a report from the media.
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), responsible for overseeing human resources across the federal government, will spearhead this new evaluation initiative.
The information was shared in a Saturday article.
The report cites memos from Chuck Ezell, Acting Director of the OPM, which were reviewed by the media.
These memos indicate that senior civil servants will be evaluated on their “faithful administration of the law and the president’s policies.”
The documents emphasize that supporting Trump’s agenda is considered the “most critical element” in assessing the performance of these officials.
The new performance review system is expected to be implemented across US government agencies starting at the beginning of fiscal year 2026.
The article also highlighted that while civil servants had been evaluated before, the assessments were traditionally based on other criteria, such as business knowledge, leadership abilities, coalition-building skills, and the outcomes of their work.
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), responsible for overseeing human resources across the federal government, will spearhead this new evaluation initiative.
The information was shared in a Saturday article.
The report cites memos from Chuck Ezell, Acting Director of the OPM, which were reviewed by the media.
These memos indicate that senior civil servants will be evaluated on their “faithful administration of the law and the president’s policies.”
The documents emphasize that supporting Trump’s agenda is considered the “most critical element” in assessing the performance of these officials.
The new performance review system is expected to be implemented across US government agencies starting at the beginning of fiscal year 2026.
The article also highlighted that while civil servants had been evaluated before, the assessments were traditionally based on other criteria, such as business knowledge, leadership abilities, coalition-building skills, and the outcomes of their work.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment