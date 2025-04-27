Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Exports Break Records in 2024

2025-04-27 08:31:40
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports surged to an all-time high of 515 billion Saudi Riyals (137.33 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, marking a 13% rise compared to the previous year, as reported on Saturday.

Data from the Saudi Export Development Authority highlights a strong performance across multiple sectors. Merchandise exports reached 217 billion Saudi Riyals, with petrochemical exports growing by 2% and non-petrochemical exports rising by 9%.

Re-exports amounted to 90 billion Saudi Riyals, while service exports hit a record 207 billion Saudi Riyals, reflecting a 14% increase from 2023.

Abdulrahman Althukair, CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, credited the achievement to the kingdom's ongoing efforts in economic diversification and expanding global market access for local products. He also emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting exporters with training, promotional activities, and advisory services.

The report further revealed that Saudi Arabia exported goods to over 180 countries in 2024, with petrochemical products accounting for 68% of the total export value.

