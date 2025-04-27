403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Expresses Optimism After Latest Round of Nuclear Talks with U.S.
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism following the latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which took place in Muscat, Oman, according to reports.
Speaking to the press at the conclusion of the third round of discussions, Araghchi highlighted the positive momentum in the negotiations, which were focused on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions. The talks involved Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
"I am satisfied with the process of the talks' formation and their pace," Araghchi stated, adding that the talks "reflect a good and satisfactory process."
"The atmosphere is good, and both sides have seriousness. I think that the other side also has the will. We are completely determined. However, whether an agreement can be reached or not, I am certainly hopeful but very cautiously," the minister added.
During the third round of talks, He further mentioned that the two sides "gradually entered into some more detailed and technical discussions."
"We exchanged our views in writing several times. In indirect talks, technical discussions require some precision, and, therefore, positions were mainly exchanged in writing," he remarked.
Araghchi stressed that the clear seriousness of both sides in the negotiations helped foster an environment that "makes us hopeful about the progress of the talks."
Looking ahead, Araghchi confirmed that the fourth round of negotiations would take place next Saturday, involving experts and senior negotiators, with further details to be released by Oman.
Speaking to the press at the conclusion of the third round of discussions, Araghchi highlighted the positive momentum in the negotiations, which were focused on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions. The talks involved Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
"I am satisfied with the process of the talks' formation and their pace," Araghchi stated, adding that the talks "reflect a good and satisfactory process."
"The atmosphere is good, and both sides have seriousness. I think that the other side also has the will. We are completely determined. However, whether an agreement can be reached or not, I am certainly hopeful but very cautiously," the minister added.
During the third round of talks, He further mentioned that the two sides "gradually entered into some more detailed and technical discussions."
"We exchanged our views in writing several times. In indirect talks, technical discussions require some precision, and, therefore, positions were mainly exchanged in writing," he remarked.
Araghchi stressed that the clear seriousness of both sides in the negotiations helped foster an environment that "makes us hopeful about the progress of the talks."
Looking ahead, Araghchi confirmed that the fourth round of negotiations would take place next Saturday, involving experts and senior negotiators, with further details to be released by Oman.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment