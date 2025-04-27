Afghan Interim Govt Expresses Sympathy With Iran Over Port Explosion

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, April 27 (IANS) The Afghan interim government has offered condolences and expressed sympathy with neighbouring Iran over a port explosion which caused huge casualties, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan expressed its deep sorrow and offered condolences and sympathy with Iran, its people and families of the victims, said the statement, posted on social media by the Ministry's deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with deep sorrow and regret over the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas, which has resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to hundreds of citizens, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the neighbouring country," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The government and people of Afghanistan stand by the people and government of neighbouring Iran at this tragic moment, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

At least 25 people were killed and 800 others injured in a huge explosion at a port on Saturday in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, media reported on Sunday.

Six people went missing in the incident that occurred at the Port of Shahid Rajaee.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blast was caused by the improper storage of hazardous materials, including sodium perchlorate, a chemical used in missile fuel.

The force of the explosion was felt up to 50 km away, causing significant structural damage and prompting a temporary suspension of port operations.

In response to the incident, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Authorities have declared a public health emergency in the region due to the release of toxic chemicals into the air, advising residents to stay indoors and take precautionary measures.

This expression of sympathy from Afghanistan underscores the close ties and mutual support between the two neighbouring countries.