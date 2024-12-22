Putin voices remarks on Hunter Biden’s pardon

(MENAFN) During his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir commented on the decision by outgoing US President Joe Biden to pardon his son, Hunter, calling it a reflection of Biden's humanity rather than his nature. Putin noted that the decision was "such a subtle issue," explaining that Biden seemed to prioritize his personal connection as a father over his role as a politician. He emphasized that he wouldn't condemn Biden for this action.



Putin drew a historical comparison, citing the case of Joseph Stalin's son, Yakov, who died in a German concentration camp in 1943 after Stalin refused to exchange him for a German general. Putin explained that during Stalin's era, surrender was seen as treason, and survival meant making harsh, even brutal decisions for the nation's future.



Hunter Biden was convicted in June for lying about his drug addiction when purchasing a handgun, and he also pleaded guilty to multiple tax offenses. On December 1, Joe Biden granted a full pardon to his son, arguing that Hunter was unfairly targeted because of his family connections. The pardon covered actions between 2014 and 2024, during which Hunter Biden was involved with a Ukrainian gas company and other foreign business dealings. Both Bidens have denied allegations of corruption linked to Hunter's overseas business affairs.

