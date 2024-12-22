Viewing Of State House Christmas Decorations Attracts Record Crowd

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In an unprecedented move, the Office of the President hosted the first-ever public viewing of the Christmas decorations at State House grounds and gardens, drawing a crowd of over 1,500 on Saturday, December 21, from 7 PM to 11 PM.



Visitors of all ages flocked to the gates, eager to experience the State House grounds illuminated in dazzling festive splendour. Children were especially thrilled, delighting not only in the magical light displays but also in the showcase of vehicles on site.



The evening's highlight was the appearance of President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, who personally welcomed attendees and shared season's greetings with guests.



The event, programmed over two evenings, December 21 and 22,

received overwhelming enthusiasm from the public. With such resounding success, the 'Christmas Open Day' is set to become a beloved annual tradition in future festive seasons at State House.

