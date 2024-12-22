Enemy Attacked Pokrovsk With Guided Bombs, Drones Day Before

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, houses, a trucking company, and a were damaged as a result of Russian shelling by guided aerial bombs and drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Pokrovsk CMA reported this in Telegram .

“On December 21, at 10:00 a.m., a FAB-250 with an Unified Planning and Corrective Action Module (UPAM) struck the central part of Pokrovsk, damaging communal buildings, nine private houses, and one apartment building. There was no information on casualties,” the statement said.

At 10:20 a.m., the Russians fired with a Molniya-2 attack UAV, damaging the property of a motor transport company, including a gas station and two buses. There was no information on casualties.

In addition, at about 11:40 a.m., the western part of the city was shelled, and a workshop of a private industrial enterprise was destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 21, a 25-year-old man was killed and a 66-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of the city of Pokrovsk and the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region .

Photo credit: SES