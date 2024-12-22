Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League Concludes Year With Final Matches

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Misli wraps up its 2024 fixtures today with the XVIII round matches, Azernews reports.

“Shamakhi” will host“Sabah” at 14:00. Currently,“Shamakhi” stands in 8th place with 14 points, while“Sabah” is in 5th with 26 points.

The final match of the round features“Qarabag” taking on “Araz-Nakhchivan” at the Tofig Bahramov Republic at 16:30. “Qarabag” leads the league with 44 points, while“Araz-Nakhchivan” follows in 2nd place with 39 points.

Earlier in the round,“Zira” secured an away win against “Sabail” with a 1:0 score. The matches between“Turan Tovuz” and “Neftchi” (1:1) and“Kapez” and“Sumgayit” also ended in draws.