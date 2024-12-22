Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League Concludes Year With Final Matches
The Azerbaijani Misli Premier League wraps up its 2024 fixtures
today with the XVIII round matches, Azernews
reports.
“Shamakhi” will host“Sabah” at 14:00. Currently,“Shamakhi”
stands in 8th place with 14 points, while“Sabah” is in 5th with 26
points.
The final match of the round features“Qarabag” taking on
“Araz-Nakhchivan” at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium at 16:30.
“Qarabag” leads the league with 44 points, while“Araz-Nakhchivan”
follows in 2nd place with 39 points.
Earlier in the round,“Zira” secured an away win against
“Sabail” with a 1:0 score. The matches between“Turan Tovuz” and
“Neftchi” (1:1) and“Kapez” and“Sumgayit” also ended in draws.
